PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than a dozen people have to stay somewhere else after a fire tore through their Maryvale home in west Phoenix on Wednesday night.
The flames started at the house just before 7 p.m. near 58th Avenue and Wilshire Drive, which is just south of Thomas Road. When firefighters got there, they saw the fire and smoke coming from the home and a rear shed. Fire crews started spraying water on it while others searched the place to make sure no one was still inside. Everyone made it out safely. Another group of firefighters put out the shed fire and doused a neighboring home with water to make sure it didn't catch on fire.
Fourteen people, including six children, were displaced from the first home. The second home didn't suffer that much damage, so no one was displaced. The Phoenix Fire Department's crisis response teams are helping the family with what to do next.
No firefighters were hurt. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.