They arrived home on Friday evening at the Goldwater Air National Base in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a welcome home months in the making. More than 120 members of the Arizona National Guard arrived home on Friday evening at the Goldwater Air National Base in Phoenix.

"He was in the front row, so I saw him. It was the first face," said Jennifer Quintana, describing when she spotted Jesus Medina.

Medina was is with the 3666th Support Maintenance Company and was deployed to southwest Asia for about nine months. He said they helped support other units there with maintenance of generators, vehicles, electronics and more. It was all part of Operation Enduring Freedom and Spartan Shield.

"It was fun. It was a really good experience for everybody and just glad to be back," said Medina.

He's been with the National Guard for about seven years, but this was his first deployment, making it difficult for Quintana.

"It was definitely tough, especially him getting out there. We really didn't have communication," said Quintana. "The time change was also tough on us as well."

She also had a cousin who was deployed.

"It was just overwhelming," said Quintana.

But she was so happy to see Medina.

"I thought I wasn't going to recognize him but no. I saw him. I knew it," said Quintana.

 

