More than 120 Arizona National Guard members return to Phoenix
Families reunited on Friday when more than 120 Arizona National Guard members returned to Phoenix. There was a special ceremony followed by a lot of hugs.
Dozens of Arizona National Guard troops saw their families for the first time in months on Friday in Phoenix.
Medina was is with the 3666th Support Maintenance Company and was deployed to southwest Asia for about nine months. He said they helped support other units there with maintenance of generators, vehicles, electronics and more. It was all part of Operation Enduring Freedom and Spartan Shield.
"It was fun. It was a really good experience for everybody and just glad to be back," said Medina.
He's been with the National Guard for about seven years, but this was his first deployment, making it difficult for Quintana.
"It was definitely tough, especially him getting out there. We really didn't have communication," said Quintana. "The time change was also tough on us as well."
She also had a cousin who was deployed.
"It was just overwhelming," said Quintana.
But she was so happy to see Medina.
"I thought I wasn't going to recognize him but no. I saw him. I knew it," said Quintana.
Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.