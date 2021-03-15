MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An update to a family tragedy in east Mesa. Police said 51-year-old Ruben Sanchez shot and killed his ex-wife, Ana Guerra, their 18-year-old daughter Amy and tried to kill their 12-year-old daughter Andrea before turning the gun on himself.
Andrea is now recouping at home after undergoing surgery last week. She was shot in the arm and suffered a concussion from the night that took her family.
"Why? What happened to my brother? What causes a person to do that?" said Marco Sanchez, the alleged shooter's brother. "It's like a terrible nightmare," said Marco. But he's staying strong for his niece, Andrea.
"She is doing better," said Marco, he said the avid athlete is already back on her feet. "Right now, she's outside playing games," said Marco.
Marco said a family in California that has been close to theirs for nearly four decades is adopting Andrea. She has family members near by too.
"She's going to be in great hands, no one has to worry about that, she is going to be loved," said Marco. But what he is worried about, is Ana, his brother's ex-wife. He's trying to raise money to bring her body back to her home in Mexico. If you would like to help, click here.