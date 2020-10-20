QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 11-year-old Queen Creek cancer survivor, known for his kindness, is giving to other kids battling the disease.
Braydon Felix was diagnosed with neuroblastoma about two years ago.
"It was really hard," said Braydon.
"Day 10, Braydon said he would rather die than continue to fight because it was too hard for him," said his mom, Lori. "That was the hardest conversation I've ever had in my life."
Braydon's mom told him to fight, and he did. He fought hard and beat cancer this year.
The boy remembers a particular moment during his battle, a trip to the hospital's toy closet.
"It probably took him 30 minutes to walk 20 feet, and he was in a lot of pain, but that was the smile of the day, which a lot of the days there weren't any smiles or anything to make him happy," said Lori.
Since finishing up his treatments, Braydon didn't forget about the kids back at Banner Children's at Desert Medical Center.
"It's the hardest thing they could ever fight in their life," said Braydon.
"We wanted to find a way to give back, and when Braydon suggested the toy closet, we thought how could we go wrong for that?" said Lori.
With her employer's help, Macdonald Orthodontics, they raised more than $4,000 in gifts cards for kids at the hospital. After surviving the worst, Braydon has the same advice his mom once gave him.
"You have to fight to finish," Braydon says.
You can still donate gift cards for Braydon's cause. His mom says you can send them to Macdonald Orthodontics.