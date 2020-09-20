MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jonathan Schenpf can't help smiling when talking about his daughter Macie. He describes her as a true fighter after everything she's been through.
"Anyone who goes through the trials and experiences she has obviously has a different perspective on life," said Jonathan.
At just 8 years old, Macie was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in her leg. Jonathan said Macie lost the ability to walk during that time. She spent months in and out of the hospital, going through 17 rounds of chemotherapy. By November 2017, Macie was cancer-free.
"It was just all the weight off your shoulders as you can imagine. It was amazing," said Jonathan.
But Macie's resilience was met with more health issues after she beat cancer. Jonathan said the chemotherapy treatments damaged her heart. This past June, she started going through heart failure.
"I am in the hospital right now waiting for a heart transplant on IV," said Macie.
Jonathan said she is a top priority on the transplant list. Now, she's waiting for the day she can live her life outside of the hospital walls she is all too familiar with.
"She is making all sorts of plans for vacations and things that she would love to do again. Kinda getting a second chance at life, a renewed opportunity to go and live life to the fullest," said Jonathan.
She's an avid swimmer looking forward to one thing in particular.
"I can't wait to go swimming. I feel free in the water. It is my happy place," said Macie.
Macie's family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. If you would like to donate, go here.