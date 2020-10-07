CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old Chandler boy has died after an accident at a state park in Utah. Authorities say that Ethan David Law died in a personal watercraft incident at Utah's Sand Hollow State Park.
At about 1:15 p.m. on Monday, October 5, two watercraft collided with each other on Sand Hollow Reservoir. Each of the two watercraft was carrying an adult with two children. All six of them were wearing life jackets.
After the collision, a father and two children on one of the vessels were thrown into the water.
People on the beach who saw the accident got into a boat and went out into the water to help. They were able to bring the injured man and two children back to the shore. Once on the beach, the bystanders provided first-aid and CPR until park rangers, and emergency responders arrived. The father and two children were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.
One of the children, Ethan Law, did not survive. He was pronounced dead Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the incident. The injuries of the father and second child were not life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
Sand Hollow State Park is located approximately 15 miles east of St. George, Utah.