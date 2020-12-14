PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eleven men, including a registered sex offender, have been arrested in an undercover operation targeting online predators in the Phoenix area.
Phoenix police and Chandler police partnered up to find online predators who were seeking to have sexual conduct with children and human trafficking.
Police said officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps commonly used by child sex suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children or finding adults/children for prostitution purposes between Nov. 31 and Dec. 4.
The suspects listed below allegedly solicited and/or brokered deals for sex acts and were arrested:
Muharem Dzidic, 51
Ivan Lopez, 23
Richard Fisher, 47
Jorge Camou, 29
Kristian Valenzuela, 37
Clifford Passmore, 29
Edmundo Nolasco, 38
Allan Sabo, 55
Thomas Garcia, 54
Luis Menjares, 39
Jarvis Reed, 41
If you have information about someone involved in human trafficking call the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit humantraffickinghotline.org