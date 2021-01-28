ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At 100-years-young, Charlie Montanaro might be the most adventurous triple-digit human around. "We're going to sky jump," said Montanaro. The Merchant Marine has more energy than most 30-year-olds, which is why he planned a very special adventure for his 100th birthday.
"I told Honor Flight when I was 98 that I wanted to jump when I was 100," said Montanaro. "That's about the only thing I haven't done." Honor Flight Nevada brought the WWII veteran all the way to Eloy, Arizona, to make the skydive happen on Tuesday.
"It took me 100 years to get nerve enough to get old enough," said Montanaro. He suited up, and his entourage of 15 people waited for the big moment.
"Charlie is just such a sweet, happy, bubbly guy," said Dawn Forbus, a VP at Honor Flight Nevada. "You just can't not want to be around him." Montanaro got on the plane until finally, it was time to jump. "I didn't have time to think," Montanaro said, laughing.
He smiled as he soared through the air, thousands of feet above his friends until he landed and said, "Let's do that again!" Montanaro plans to skydive every birthday.
"I'm the luckiest guy in the world," said Montanaro.