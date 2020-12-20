TUCSON, AZ (KOLD) -- Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Tucson Saturday.
According to Tucson PD, officers responded to a home shortly after 12 a.m., after man who called 911 told dispatchers that he was on his way to do a welfare-check on a man and child at the home.
The man was not responding to phone calls or text messages, and when officers arrived at the home, they received no answer. Officers immediately treated it as a barricade situation.
A search warrant was then served at the home with SWAT team assistance, and officers made their way into the home. Once inside, police found a man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
After a further search, officers located a deceased 10-year-old boy who also had a gunshot wound. No one else was found inside the home.
Detectives from the Domestic Violence Unit, Homicide Unit, and the Child Physical Abuse Unit responded and continued investigations. They determined that both the man and the boy lived together at the home, along with a woman who was not home at the time.
The man has been identified as 40-year-old Phillip Emmanuel Foye. Police identified the 10-year-old as Sebastian Phillip Foye.
Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe Foye was the only adult in the home armed with a firearm. Detectives believe he fired his weapon at the boy before turning the gun on himself.
Detectives are currently continuing the investigation.