PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are looking into what led up to a 10-year-old boy shooting himself on Friday afternoon.
It happened near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned the boy found a handgun inside the home and shot himself. He was taken to the hospital but should survive, police said.
A woman was home at the time of the shooting, but police didn't say the relationship between the victim and the woman. It's also unclear who owned the gun. An investigation is underway.