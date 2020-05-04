PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 10-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex.
The shooting happened near 15th and Peoria avenues around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
According to Phoenix police, the boy was outside with his father when a vehicle drove into the complex and fired three shots towards them. One of the bullets hit the boy. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The father was not injured.
Police said the father did not know who fired at him and his son. Officers are searching for the vehicle and the suspect involved. There is no vehicle information available at this time.
If you have any information about this incident call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.