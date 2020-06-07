PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were called to house near 56th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8 a.m. Sunday after a reported fire in the backyard.
The first crews on scene found the fire had extended from the backyard and into the attic of the house.
The home had multiple built on additions to the structure. Ten people and two dogs had already gotten out of the home safely prior to fire crews arrival. There were no injuries reported.
Fire officials say multiple companies and hand lines were used to gain an all clear on the building while bringing the fire under control. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
