GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a murder victim in Gilbert is hoping a reward increase will lead to an arrest in the case.
The Cordova Family announced on Wednesday the reward total is now at $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest for the murder of Nick Cordova. The 40-year-old man was found shot to death inside the Gilbert Air, Heating and Cooling building near Cooper and Guadalupe roads on March 27 around 5:30 p.m. One of the two suspects was caught on surveillance video. He's described as a Hispanic or Native American, about 5'8", with a heavy-set build. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.
Cordova's family said he leaves behind a wife and two young children. He was buried in Scottsdale.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)