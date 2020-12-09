Arrests made following I-17 traffic stop

Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized and 2 were arrested following a Yavapai County Sheriff deputy's traffic stop on I-17 near Camp Verde. Mug shots for 23-year-old Leon Carlos-Uriel (top) and 20-year-old Brayan Contreras Angulo (bottom).

 YCSO

CORDES JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A traffic stop on Interstate 17 last week led to the arrest of two men after Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies found a stash of fentanyl pills in their vehicle.

A sheriff's deputy pulled over a Ford pickup truck that was heading north on I-17 in the Cordes Junction area on Dec. 2 around 11:45 a.m.  

Mug shot for Leon Carlos-Uriel

Mug shot for 23-year-old Phoenix resident, Leon Carlos-Uriel.

The driver, 23-year-old Leon Carlos-Uriel, and his passenger, 20-year-old Brayan Contreras Angulo, both from Phoenix, gave permission to the deputy to search the truck, YCSO said.

Mug shot for Brayan Contreras Angulo

Mug shot for 20-year-old Phoenix resident, Brayan Contreras Angulo.

Inside the cab of the truck, the deputy found McDonald’s bag behind a set of speakers. Contained within this bag were two separate bags which held 10 individual baggies of blue M30 pills, believed to be fentanyl, said sheriff officials. YCSO said there were about 10,000 pills.

Fentanyl pills seized

Ten individual baggies of blue M30 pills, presumptive for fentanyl.

Leon later admitted to investigators that he knew about the bag, but not the contents. He told them he was transporting the package to somebody in the Camp Verde area.

Both men were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs. They remain in-custody, each on a bond of $50,000.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you