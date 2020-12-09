CORDES JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A traffic stop on Interstate 17 last week led to the arrest of two men after Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies found a stash of fentanyl pills in their vehicle.
A sheriff's deputy pulled over a Ford pickup truck that was heading north on I-17 in the Cordes Junction area on Dec. 2 around 11:45 a.m.
The driver, 23-year-old Leon Carlos-Uriel, and his passenger, 20-year-old Brayan Contreras Angulo, both from Phoenix, gave permission to the deputy to search the truck, YCSO said.
Inside the cab of the truck, the deputy found McDonald’s bag behind a set of speakers. Contained within this bag were two separate bags which held 10 individual baggies of blue M30 pills, believed to be fentanyl, said sheriff officials. YCSO said there were about 10,000 pills.
Leon later admitted to investigators that he knew about the bag, but not the contents. He told them he was transporting the package to somebody in the Camp Verde area.
Both men were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs. They remain in-custody, each on a bond of $50,000.