CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning call involving a 1-year-old in Cave Creek. It happened in the neighborhood southeast of 56th Street and Dixileta Drive.

According to MCSO, the boy was pulled from a backyard pool at the home. When deputies arrived on the scene they immediately began CPR until firefighters arrived. 

The child was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

