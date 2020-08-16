MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 1-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital unresponsive and in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Mesa, fire officials say. It happened in the area of Signal Butte and Broadway roads on Sunday evening.
Family members got him out of the water before fire crews arrived. The boy was reportedly under water for an unknown amount of time. He wasn't breathing.
Medical crews started life-saving methods on the child and got him breathing again. However, he is still unresponsive in the hospital.
