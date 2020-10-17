MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the youngest victims has died after a shooter opened fire on a crowd at a food truck event in Mesa Friday. Police confirmed Sunday that a one-year-old boy who had been shot has died.

Police say somebody in a small SUV started shooting at families Friday night, injuring seven people, including four kids.

"They crossed the line. They shot children. It's unacceptable," said Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost during a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

Cost said food truck vendors had set up canopies, tables and chairs where families could buy food and eat it at a parking lot on Guadalupe Road, just west of Dobson. At around 9:30 p.m., a white or silver Kia Soul-type or small box-type SUV drove up on Guadalupe Road and opened fire toward the families that were eating.

"One of the workers at the stands saw this happen and returned fire at the vehicle," Cost said.

The driver took off on Guadalupe and into Tempe. Cost said detectives don't know if the SUV was hit or not. No suspect description was released.

The four kids shot were age 1, 6, 9 and 16 years old. The 1-year-old boy was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but has since died. Cost didn't give out the ages of the adults or the genders of those hurt. The kids were from multiple families.

On Sunday evening, dozens of people gathered outside Cardon Children’s Hospital in Mesa for a candlelight vigil. Hand-made signs, candles and flowers covered a small area outside the hospital as friends and relatives of the young victims came together for prayers and support. family members say they're devastated. "We, the whole family, are shattered. All of this is really hard, especially to talk about it in public.”"

The food truck Sabor a Mi has set up a Go Fund Me Account to help families of the victims. Two of the adults shot worked for the food truck, according to the page.

Meantime, police are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. Cost said earlier in the evening, there was a man attacking a woman and one of the food truck vendors plus other customers broke up the fight. The man left and investigators are looking into whether that incident is connected to the gunfire.

Mesa police are asking for the public's help and that witnesses come forward with photos and video.

"There are people who know the suspects who committed this crime. They know who the shooters are," said Cost.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

