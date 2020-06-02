Cave Creek near drowning

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A 1-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a pool at a home in Cave Creek Tuesday morning.

It happened in the neighborhood southeast of 56th Street and Dixileta Drive.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the boy was pulled from a backyard pool at the home. When deputies arrived on the scene they immediately began CPR until firefighters arrived. 

The child was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you