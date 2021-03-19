MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was wounded in a double shooting in Mesa Friday night has died, police said Saturday morning. Investigators are now calling the other victim, who is recovering, an "investigative lead," according to Detective Nik Rasheta.
Police officers responded to reports of a shooting a little after 9 p.m. Friday in the area of South Longmore, just south of Broadway Road. Two people were wounded, one of them critically. That man died early Saturday morning, but police are not releasing any information about him until they can talk to his next of kin.
The other victim's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police. "The investigation has now classified him as an investigative lead in this shooting," Rasheta said Saturday morning, a little more than 12 hours after the incident.
Our helicopter was over the scene Friday night and showed an active search with more than a dozen police vehicles and a police helicopter circling the scene.