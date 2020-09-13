PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in south Phoenix Sunday night.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said police were called to a neighborhood near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Multiple 911 callers said there were several people shooting in the street.
Cox said when officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Both boys were taken to the hospital where the 17-year-old, Isaiah Harris, was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).