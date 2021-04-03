MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash that closed the eastbound side of the US 60 on Saturday night just before 9:30.
The Department of Public Safety said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash near Alma School Road. Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews say they used hydraulic extrication tools to rescue a person trapped in one of the vehicles.
According to DPS, a driver in the left emergency lane was trying to haul a vehicle from the median area using a tow strap. As that vehicle pulled into the HOV lane, another car hit it and shoved it into the middle lanes. DPS said there were several more collisions because the vehicle with the tow strap was blocking the roadway.
The driver of that car, which was still in the middle lanes, got out, DPS said. Another car hit the vehicle with the tow strap and the driver in the roadway.
The driver, whose name has not been released, died at Banner Desert Hospital. Mesa Fire and Medical said the other three patients had serious injuries.
DPS said eastbound lanes of the US 60 reopened after 1 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.