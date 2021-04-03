MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash that closed the eastbound side of the U.S. 60 on Saturday night just before 9:30.
DPS said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash near Alma School Road. Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews say they used hydraulic extrication tools to remove one person from a vehicle.
They say a driver was in the left emergency lane and had attempted to pull a vehicle from that area using a tow strap. The car was hit by another car as it attempted to enter the HOV lane and was pushed into the middle lanes of traffic which led to additional collisions in the area. The driver got out of the car and his car was hit again, hitting him in the process. He was taken to Banner Desert Medical Center along with three others for treatment. However, he died from his injuries.
The eastbound lanes reopened according to DPS shortly after 1 a.m. An the investigation is ongoing.