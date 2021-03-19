MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in a Mesa neighborhood Friday night.
According to Mesa police, officers responded to reports of a shooting a little after 9 p.m. in the area of South Longmore, just south of Broadway Road. Police say two people were found shot, one with minor injuries and the other in critical condition.
Aerials show an active search underway with more than a dozen police vehicles and a police helicopter circling the scene.
Police have not said whether officers had a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing.