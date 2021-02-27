PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police speaking with a suspect in connection with a deadly early morning that started with a fight outside a Phoenix car dealership. It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Camelback Road near 23rd Avenue.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department, officers found a wounded man when they arrived at the scene. That man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other man stayed at the scene, Cox said. Detectives are interviewing him to determine what led up to the shooting. Cox said investigators do not believe there are any other suspects.

Neither person has been identified, but Cox said she hoped to release more information later in the day.

There are traffic restrictions in the area of 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road while police are conducting the on-scene portion of their investigation.

