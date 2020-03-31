Recovering injured officers

Officer Alicia Hubert, left, and Officer Marissa Dowhan, right.

 (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday gave an update on the conditions of the two officers who were hurt in a shooting that left a commander dead Sunday night.

The department tweeted out on Tuesday that Officer Alicia Hubert was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Officer Marissa Dowhan is still in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. They didn't say how long she'd have to be in the hospital.

Both were shot when they were trying to break up a fight between roommates on Sunday night at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Emry McIlveen, opened fire on the two officers and Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, police said. Carnicle died at the hospital.

 

