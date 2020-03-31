PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday gave an update on the conditions of the two officers who were hurt in a shooting that left a commander dead Sunday night.

The department tweeted out on Tuesday that Officer Alicia Hubert was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Officer Marissa Dowhan is still in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. They didn't say how long she'd have to be in the hospital.

Good news: Officer Alicia Hubert who was shot Sunday evening was just released from the hospital and will now recover with her loved ones at home. pic.twitter.com/kWSOD137R5 — Phoenix Police Department (@PhoenixPolice) March 31, 2020

Update: Officer Marissa Dowhan, shot by a domestic violence suspect Sunday, is still hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/LA7xwRBw2C — Phoenix Police Department (@PhoenixPolice) March 31, 2020

Both were shot when they were trying to break up a fight between roommates on Sunday night at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Emry McIlveen, opened fire on the two officers and Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, police said. Carnicle died at the hospital.