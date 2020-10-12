EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting in an El Mirage neighborhood left one man dead and another man injured late Sunday night.
According to Lt. Tim Mason with El Mirage police, officers were called to a home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads just before midnight for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead on scene and the other man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
Mason said a suspect was taken into custody. No names or details on what led up to the shooting have been released. The investigation is ongoing.