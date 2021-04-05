PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash near McDowell Road and 32nd Street Sunday evening.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says it happened around 9:34 p.m. after reports of a crash. When officers got on scene, they found 43-year-old Leroy Romero and an unidentified 43-year-old woman on scene.
Police learned that they were both walking northbound on 31st Street at McDowell Road when they were hit by a silver Dodge Nitro SUV that was traveling westbound. Both Romero and the woman were in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. The SUV fled the scene.
Phoenix fire pronounced Romero dead on scene and the woman had minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).