PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and three other men were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in west Phoenix on Saturday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the four were hurt when two vehicles collided at 63rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m.
Fire officials say a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in extremely critical condition. Another 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The fourth man, who crews were working to pull from one of the vehicles, died at the scene from his injuries.
Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.