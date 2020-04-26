MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A a head-on collision with two cars left on man dead and two other men hurt Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Usery Pass Road and Bush Highway, southeast from Fountain Hills.
While one of the men were pronounced dead on the scene, deputies say the other two men were taken to the hospital. One man has life-threatening injuries, while the other man is expected to survive from his injuries. All other passengers involved in the collision had minor injuries.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Offices traffic detectives went to the scene to investigate and determine the cause of the crash. Right now, it is unclear if speed or impairment had anything to do with it.
