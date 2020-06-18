PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting has left one man dead and two others hurt in west Phoenix on Thursday.
It happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on 43rd Avenue just south of Thomas Road.
When officers got to the scene they found one man shot to death. They then found two other men who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital. Police didn't have an update on how badly they were injured. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose.
Investigators didn't release any suspect description or what led up to the deadly shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.