PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is dead and police are interviewing another after an early morning shooting in Phoenix.
It happened at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of 28th Street and Greenway Road.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said a wounded man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
“The other adult male involved in the shooting remained on scene and is being interviewed by detectives,” she said.
Police have not identified either man.
It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting or if the two men knew each other. The investigation is ongoing. Cox said she hoped to have an update later in the day.