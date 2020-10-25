PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A shooting Sunday night in north Phoenix left one person dead and two people in extremely critical condition, Phoenix fire officials say. Phoenix police say officers were involved in the shooting.
It happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday near the I-17 north of Jomax.
David Ramirez with the Phoenix Fire Department says early reports indicated multiple gunshot victims at that location. When firefighters arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One person was dead at the scene, Ramirez said. Two others were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, according to Ramirez. No officers were hurt.
Just three days ago, a shooting involving officers in Casa Grande left a suspect dead. It happened Thursday around 9:20 p.m. near Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane.
According to police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near the south side of Casa Grande, but the driver refused to stop and led them on a pursuit. The driver, later identified as Francisco Danny Flores of Arizona City, stopped Wood Street and Melrose Drive, and then got out of the car and pointed a weapon at the officers. Police say three officers fired their weapons at him. According to the police, Flores, 30, died at the scene.
No officers were injured in that incident.
This is the 46th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 68th overall in the state in 2020.