PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Friday have identified a man who was shot and killed when a confrontation turned violent in Phoenix. It happened Wednesday night in the area of 28th and Van Buren streets, not far from the Arizona State Prison Complex located in the Arizona State Hospital.
Officers responded to a reported showing shortly before 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said Thursday morning that 28-year-old John Galindo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released any information about the suspect saying only that Galindo was involved in a confrontation with that person. Police have not said anything about what might have preceded the confrontation or how Galindo and the suspect might have known each other.
Justus said the investigation is in is early stages and more information would be made public as it becomes available.