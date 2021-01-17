PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a second shooting where multiple people were wounded in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
This shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near 24th Street and University Drive. Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix Police Department said 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and people screaming.
Officers responded to the area and found multiple people shot at an after-hours night club. Williams said a total of seven men were shot and one of them was pronounced dead. The six surviving victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No details about a suspect have been released.
Across town a few hours earlier
Phoenix police are also investigating a scene near 23rd and Northern avenues in which as many as five people were shot. Police say three victims were found at the scene. Two more were located at area hospitals.
The two scenes are separated by roughly 13.5 miles. There is no indication that the two incidents were related.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Phoenix police for more information about both incidents.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.