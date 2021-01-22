NEAR GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died and dozens were hurt after a tour bus rolled over while heading to the Grand Canyon on Friday afternoon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, a tour bus was heading toward Grand Canyon West around 12:30 p.m. when it rolled and landed on its side at milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Road. The bus, managed by a Las Vegas based company, was carrying 48 people, including the driver.
MCSO says one person died, two had critical injuries, seven were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with less-severe injuries and 33 people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Officials have not released the names of any of the passengers or the name of the tour bus company. It's unclear what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.