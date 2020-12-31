MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed and four others were injured after a semitruck crashed through a cement wall and plowed into a house in a Mesa neighborhood.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near the U.S. 60 and Crismon Road. Investigators say the semi was getting off eastbound U.S. 60 at the Crismon off-ramp. The rig did not stop at Crismon, but continued through the intersection and into the house.
Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department says 10 people, both adults and children, were inside the house when it happened.
The crash left five people injured, including the driver. Of those injured, two patients were reportedly in critical condition. One of those patients has since died. Rasheta later identified that person as 50-year-old Todd Weber.
It was a scary time for neighbors, who were forced to briefly evacuate the area because of worries about a possible fuel leak; they were allowed back in a short time later.
Dozens of fire trucks responded to the crash site, as well as police cars and ambulances. The semitruck went all the way through the home. It pushed a car that was in the garage out of the garage.
Rasheta says that the investigation is ongoing, but impairment has not been ruled out as they wait for blood test results. No charges have been filed yet. Rasheta also says that early investigating shows that the driver may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.
We talked to one woman whose daughter and grandchildren were inside the home at the time of the crash. "She said that they were all sitting in the living room and she had my 3-month-old grandbaby on her chest and she said, 'Mom, I didn't let her go,' and then she said that she had lost my little one, my 2-year-old grandson for a moment, and then my youngest daughter, who is 13, um, lost her for a brief second, and then my little one walked up to her," said Kim Pollard. "A relief, of course, and she just said there was debris everywhere."
US 60 EB: Crismon on-ramp closed due to a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/nE4P5wniYs— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2021
We are currently on scene for a vehicle into a residence accident at US60 and Crismon on the SE corner. Please avoid the area if possible as we work to clear the scene of hazards. Media if responding please stage to the south of the scene. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/vvUnsYRtpz— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) January 1, 2021