MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed and four others were injured after a semi-truck crashed through a cement wall and plowed into a house in a Mesa neighborhood.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near the U.S. 60 and Crismon Road.
Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department says 10 people, both adults and children, were inside the house when it happened.
The crash left five people injured, including the driver. Of those inured, two patients were said to be in critical condition. One of those patients has since died.
It was a scary time for neighbors, who were forced to briefly evacuate the area, due to worries about a possible fuel leak, They were allowed back in a short time later.
Dozens of fire trucks responded to the crash site, as well as police cars, ambulances. The semi truck went all the way through the home. It actually pushed a car that was in the garage out of the garage.
Police have not released details about how the crash might have happened, or why the truck somehow ran off the exit ramp.
We talked to one woman whose daughter and grandchildren were inside the home at the time of the crash. "She said that they were all sitting in the living room and she had my 3-month-old grandbaby on her chest and she said, 'Mom, I didn't let her go,' and then she said that she had lost my little one, my 2-year-old grandson for a moment, and then my youngest daughter, who is 13, um, lost her for a brief second, and them my little one walked up to her," said Kim Pollard. "A relief, of course, and she just said there was debris everywhere."
The on-ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 from Crismon Road has been closed due to the crash. Mesa Police have also shut down both directions of Crismon near the U.S. 60.
Police expect to be on the scene through the night.
[CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.
US 60 EB: Crismon on-ramp closed due to a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/nE4P5wniYs— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2021
We are currently on scene for a vehicle into a residence accident at US60 and Crismon on the SE corner. Please avoid the area if possible as we work to clear the scene of hazards. Media if responding please stage to the south of the scene. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/vvUnsYRtpz— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) January 1, 2021