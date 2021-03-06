MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead and two more people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex.
It happened late Friday night at the Olive Tree Apartments in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. Police said Saturday morning that SWAT found the dead man when they went into the apartment. A second man and a woman were taken to the hospital, but the nature of their injuries and their conditions are not known.
Detective Brandi George of the Mesa Police Department said investigators are trying to piece together what happened in that apartment. At this point, they do not know how the three people are connected or who the suspect might be. George said she hoped to have more information by late Saturday afternoon.