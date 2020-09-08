PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are trying to determine what sparked a fight that left one man dead and put another behind bars.
It happened at about 8 p.m. Monday in the area of 32nd Street and Southern Avenue.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call about two people in a fight. “The suspect was seen hitting the victim with a blunt object,” she said.
That suspect, Jose Pinon, 31, was gone before officers got to the scene, according to Justus. The victim, 58-year-old Randy Suell, suffered what police described as “blunt force trauma” and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Justus said investigators developed probable cause arrest Pinon in connection with Suell’s death. She did not elaborate on that, nor did she say where Pinon was arrested.
At this point, it’s not clear how Pinon and Suell might have known each other or what they were fighting about. Pinon was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.