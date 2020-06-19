PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 1,000 people took to the streets in honor of the Juneteenth holiday and marched in downtown Phoenix on Friday.
The group first gathered at Civic Space Park around 5 p.m. From there they marched to the State Capitol. They said they marched to remember their ancestors. Some held signs that said, "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter." The group had a few hundred but then quickly grew to more than 1,000. Organizers also led chants, where they said the names of black adults and kids who have been killed by police, including George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and more.
"Juneteenth is a celebratory day but today we’re saying we got work to do. Our ancestors went through it in 1965. That’s when Martin Luther King went through it and we’re going to do it again. No more. My nieces, my nephews, my grandkids shouldn’t have to go through this again. Enough is enough," said Gizette, Knight, a march organizer.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America, specifically June 19, 1865. That was the day slaves in Texas were told they were free because of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was passed two years earlier.