PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The University of Arizona men's basketball team is a global brand. This year, that statement rings truer than normal. Six spots on the roster are taken by players from countries other than the United States.
"That's like half their team," said Chris Harris, who covers sports across the state of Arizona. He says that while this year's Arizona team may stand out for its international presence, this is not a new phenomenon.
"These coaches these days, they go all around the world to find talent and get these student athletes to come here and be a part of the program," said Harris.
But new visa restrictions announced by President Donald Trump last month, and formalized by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the past week, create new barriers to bringing global talent to the college level.
The restrictions require international students to go back to their home countries if their schools adopt an "all online" format this fall.
The restrictions would affect more than just UofA basketball. Northern Arizona University draws Olympic-level track stars from around the world. And Arizona State University is a true global university.
From sports to research to student life, foreign students also help these universities market their brands, according to Jeff Golner, who runs STEM Sports and has been involved in sports marketing for nearly 30 years.
"Everyone is trying to remain competitive," said Golner.
He says even if this disruption is temporary, it could have lasting effects.
"It may seem like a one year thing, but I think it could resonate and roll over year after year, in a sense, because that's kind of how teams get built," said Golner.
The University of Arizona announced Monday that it has developed new learning modalities, which it will implement.
"We are working to provide safe on-campus, in person courses for international students that will comply with Student Exchange and Visitor Information System requirements, so that you may remain in country. Further details will be forthcoming, but we wanted you to know that we are working to ensure that you have a quality in-person educational experience this fall," read a statement from Brent White, who is the vice provost for global affairs.
Michael Crowe, who is the president of Arizona State University Tweeted on Tuesday that he doesn't believe the new regulations will have a "material impact" on the university or its international students.
But even if the schools are able to develop a curriculum that satisfies the new restrictions, travel bans to more than a dozen countries remain in effect, and it is unclear how they could affect students and student athletes.