It’s been five months since the death of Phoenix police K-9 Bane, and now the department is filling the gap left behind with several new dogs.
Back in April, Bane was killed in the line of duty while helping officers arrest a carjacking suspect during a standoff in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
"We really can’t put a number on how many lives the dogs have saved or how many injuries they’ve prevented to officers," said Sgt. Rich Maiocco, Phoenix Police Dept.
Maiocco was at the scene when the three-year-old Belgian malinois that was only on the force a year, made the ultimate sacrifice."April 17 was a day that’s kind of burned into everybody’s memory right now. It still feels like it was yesterday," said Maiocco.
K-9 handler Dan Bill was also there.
"It was probably the saddest, worst day since I’ve been in K-9," said Bill.
With the task of replacing Bane, as well as two other K-9s set to retire, their team turned to Adlerhorst International in Riverside, CA.
Owner Mike Reaver travels from southern California to Germany, Slovakia, the Netherlands and Belgium, selects young sport dogs with a foundation in agility, obedience and protection, then brings them to the US.
"We can take that dog back here and just tweak little things to get them to go alright, it’s no longer looking for somebody in a sport field that’s with equipment, now we’re looking for dangerous criminals," said Reaver.
Law enforcement and military officers put the K-9s through a series of scenarios that include dark rooms, slick floors, stairs and loud noises. If they can adapt and overcome their environment, get the bad guy, and yet still remain social, they’re considered the total package.
Luky, a 20 month old German sheperd, fit the mold.
"What I liked about him is when I did put pressure on him, especially in the building, and I was actually acting to him like I should be a threat, he didn’t care. His tail’s wagging, his head’s up, he’s got that high pitched bark like, 'oh cool, the guy’s coming closer. I can bite him.' He didn’t show any fear toward me," said Bill.
Two other 17-month-old German shepherds, Flokey and Deichmann, also did well.
For these pups, they’re just playing a game, but soon…
"They’re doing actual adult dog business. Dealing with guys who are pretty dangerous. It’s rewarding to see it happen," said Bill.
At the end of the day, Phoenix PD walked away with these three new members of the force. Each came with a price tag between 10 and 15-thousand dollars, but their jobs are considered invaluable by law enforcement.
They were paid for with money budgeted by the City of Phoenix, donations from the public that came in after Bane died and the Phoenix Police Foundation.
The dogs will train with their new handlers for a couple of months before they’re able to hit the streets and begin their career of crime-fighting.
