PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details have been released in a deadly shooting at a house party in Phoenix on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Jeffrey Rhone, 29, was arrested in the shooting that killed two people and left four injured.
One of the victims who was killed was 17-year-old Shelby Verderosa. Court documents state that when police entered the home, they found her unresponsive with an infant shielded between her legs.
The infant was unharmed. Verderosa died from her injuries.
Documents state that the shooting stemmed from a fight between Rhone and some of the men at the house about Rhone's missing wallet.
Witnesses told officers that Rhone left the house after the fight and came back at 3:30 a.m. the next morning with a gun and opened fire inside the house.
Documents state that a witness who heard the shots being fired told police that it sound like Rhone was "moving from room to room firing at subjects as he walked through the house."
Police say there were several shell casings throughout the house and several blood trails in each room of the house.
One of the victims was shot in the shoulder and ran away from the house while Rhone chased him, documents state. That victim was able to get away to call for help.
Police later learned that the gun Rhone used in the shooting was one he had stolen from one of his roommates. His roommate had reported the gun stolen to Glendale police.
Rhone was arrested after police found his car near 35th and Northern Avenues at 10 a.m. after being on the run for several hours.
He was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of disorderly conduct with a firearm.
