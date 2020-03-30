PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) – Do you have a minor cough? Maybe a slight fever? If you're wondering what to do next, there's a new app that may be able to help you decide if you need to go to the doctor.
Apple and the White House Coronavirus Task Force teamed up to launch the COVID-19 app, which guides users through a series of questions related to coronavirus risk factors, symptoms, and underlying health issues. Users are not asked to provide personal information.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the tool takes users' answers and provides recommendations on social distancing, self-isolating, monitoring symptoms, and when to contact a medical provider.
The iOS app is free to download and use. The tool is also available online.