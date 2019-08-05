PHOENIX ( 3 TV / CBS 5 ) - Nearly 70 people came together at Grant Park in Phoenix Monday to hold a candle light vigil for the victims of El Paso and Dayton.
Many who came were part of the Hispanic community here in Phoenix.
They said they feel like targets of people filled with hate, and fear for their safety every day.
Speakers took the podium and said they don’t feel safe anywhere: church, bars, school, festivals, movie theaters, grocery stores...all places where mass shootings have happened.
They lit candles and mourned the victims, and prayed for their Hispanic brothers and sisters in El Paso during this trying time.
"My prayers and my thoughts will always go with them. I can only imagine how their lives have changed with such loss and such grief,” said Mary Cordova, who attended the vigil. “Let's bring that love and peace that they never had a chance, but we will do it for them, in their honor, and God bless their families, may God be with them and give the strength that they will need.”
Those at the vigil called for change in gun laws around the nation.
They also are urging people to get out and register to vote, no matter what party, to be involved and use their voice for change.
