PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly half of people in Arizona who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are white, according to data posted on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
The stats broken down by race/ethnicity:
- White 48.1 %
- Other Race/Unknown 36.7%
- Hispanic or Latino 8.2%
- American Indian or Alaska Native 3.1%
- Asian 2.3%
- Black or African American 1.5%
- Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0.2%
However the state does disclose online, “Due to the phased approach of vaccine distribution, demographics presented here are not yet expected to align with general population demographics.”
According to the U.S. Census estimates, nearly 83% of Arizonans are white, 32% are Hispanic, 5.3% are Native American, 5.2% are Black, 3.7% are Asian and 0.3% are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, as of 2019.
Dr. David Beyda, MD and Chair of the Department of Bioethics and Medical Humanism at the University of Arizona thinks the vaccine rollout could be more fair and brings up ethical concerns.
Beyda lists a driver taking someone to a mass vaccination site for an appointment and is able to get the vaccine, even though he or she is not in Phase 1A or Phase 1B and doesn’t have an appointment as an example.
“I think it's going to take some time to get it (vaccine distribution) where it needs to be. The concept that the affluent have some leverage to get the vaccine and we're hearing jumping the line and taking the place of those who really need it. We see that, we hear that and there’s been a question if these individuals should feel guilty doing that,” said Dr. Beyda.
He uses the analogy of a three-legged stool to make the point that vaccine rollout could be better.
“If we take one leg and make it number of vaccine doses, another leg distribution, and third leg prioritization, we can see that leg number one doses are still in demand so that leg is weak, distribution to areas that need it the most in rural areas, that's weak, and prioritization is also weak,” said Dr. Beyda.
“We are a state that should have and actually is beginning to have remedies for these issues,” he added. “I think that when we start looking at the equity, diversity, and worth of personhood. I think everyone needs to be looked at as being equal,” he said.
As of Monday, over 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.