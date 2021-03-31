Arizona's Family will livestream the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Watch the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Click the video player above or this link to watch live

In addition to streaming in the free azfamily News App for mobile devices, we also will be streaming out Roku and Amazon fire apps.

Arizona's Family apps and streaming services

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. The Black man was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The widely seen video set off street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, that spread across the U.S., including here in Phoenix, and the world.

📃 Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with 9+ minutes of infamous video

The jury that will decide Chauvin's fate is comprised of six men and nine women.

Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with 9 minutes and 29 seconds of infamous video

Six men and nine women have been chosen to serve on the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis scheduled to begin Monday March 29.

📃 Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle George Floyd family lawsuit

Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with 9 minutes and 29 seconds of infamous video

Opening statements began March 29 in former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin's (right) trial. Chauvin is seen with defense attorney Eric Nelson (left) and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss (center) on March 22.
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you