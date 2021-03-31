Arizona's Family will livestream the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 25 death of George Floyd.
► Click the video player above or this link to watch live.
In addition to streaming in the free azfamily News App for mobile devices, we also will be streaming out Roku and Amazon fire apps.
Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. The Black man was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The widely seen video set off street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, that spread across the U.S., including here in Phoenix, and the world.
📃 Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with 9+ minutes of infamous video
The jury that will decide Chauvin's fate is comprised of six men and nine women.