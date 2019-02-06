Moving company finally delivers household goods after 3 month delay

A Florida woman who recently moved to Phoenix says she's having a tough time with her moving company.
From getting her goods delivered to figuring out what she owes, she says nothing seems to be panning out.
The movers weren't exactly thrilled to see 3 On Your Side when we showed up. But Deborah Rosselli was glad because the moving company she claims has stressed her out.
“I'm going in circles.”
Rosselli says her life turned upside down last year when her husband Vito passed away.
Following his death Rosselli packed up all her belongings, hired a moving company and decided to fly from Tampa all the way to Phoenix.
"I have one wedding picture of me and my husband that I carried on the plane with me because I always carry his picture and that's all I have."
Rosselli 's household goods were picked up by the moving company this past Thanksgiving and the amount, Rosselli says, was agreeable.
"The total was $1,542."
Rosselli says she made two payments totaling $1,000 with the balance of around $500 that needed to be paid when the truck arrived.
However, during the move, Rosselli says other moving companies somehow took possession of her belongings and her balance started to increase.
In fact, she says she now owes a thousand dollars and if she doesn't pay, she was reportedly told her goods wouldn't be delivered. So, she called Phoenix Police, which according to Rosselli, told her to contact 3 On Your Side.
"Oh my God, that was the best piece of advice I received in many years."
After 3 On Your Side got involved, a moving truck did show up with Rosselli’s goods.
But there was still that new increased balance she was being forced to pay.
After some back and forth, the movers dropped the balance back to around $500. Rossello added; "They were, you know more willing to try to work things out when they did see you guys."
And after paying what she owed, Rosselli's belongings were finally unloaded. And she says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.
"I've never experience something so magnificent as the support that you guys have given me and what you have done for me."
