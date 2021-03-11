PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A motorcyclist is dead after his bike hit a pickup truck, and Phoenix police say speed might have been a factor in the crash.
Investigators say William Tewksbury, 31, was heading north on 15th Lane Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle ran into a Toyota pickup that was turning left onto West Dunlap Avenue. Doctors pronounced Tewksbury dead at the hospital. It’s not clear if he was wearing a helmet, but police said he might have been speeding when he crashed.
The 58-year-old man driving the pickup truck stayed at the scene as required by law. The Phoenix Police Department said officers evaluated him for potential impairment but found no signs of anything suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.