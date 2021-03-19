SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3 On Your Side) - As Anissa Bejarano watched Arizona's Family, one report immediately caught her attention.
"It shocked me because it was the same thing I was going through, the exact same thing," Bejarano told 3 On Your Side. "Everything she said was the same thing I was dealing with."
This week, 3 On Your Side told you about a Prescott family who is spending thousands of dollars to clean up fiberglass that contaminated their home from two kids’ mattresses.
Bejarano says the Richie family's experience mirrors her own, and she also wants to know why a mattress cover that are never supposed to be removed are manufactured with a zipper.
Anissa Bejarano kept the mattress cover, but got rid of the foam mattress that was inside of it.
"See how it's just like a cactus?" she said as she showed 3 On Your Side the mattress cover. "It basically feels like one."
Bejarano says the inexpensive bed-in-a-box mattress she purchased less than a year ago made her family sick after she unzipped its cover to clean it.
"We kept showering and showering and still having this itching," she said. "It was nose issues. Then it was congestion."
The Richie family experienced similar symptoms after washing removable mattress covers and unleashing strands of fiberglass throughout their house.
"You'd feel it," Amanda Richie said. "You'd cough, you’d sneeze :41
The family was forced to throw out clothes, toys, and furniture. Their mattresses were purchased second-hand and the tags had been removed, so it’s unclear if the manufacturer put any warnings in writing about the product.
"If something is so dangerous, why is it removable?" Richie asked.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says fiberglass is a common component in a variety of products, often used to add strength and fire-resistance. The agency added it is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for washing and drying any product, including mattress pads and covers.
Lloyd Cueto is an attorney who filed a class action lawsuit last year against a mattress manufacturer on behalf of a St. Louis area family who also experienced fiberglass contamination from a bed. He says more lawsuits are coming.
"A lot of people are just kind of suffering in silence," Cueto said. "It's industry-wide. We’re seeing it from over half a dozen different manufacturers."
In Bejarano's case, the tag on the mattress cover does not say what the inner cover is made of, and there is no mention of glass fibers, but it does warn consumers to never remove the zippered cover.
Bejarano hired professional cleaners, but she says the job is still not done.
"I'm coming across clothes with it, and the washing isn’t helping," she said. "It just goes on and on."
Several weeks ago, before 3 On Your Side's initial report aired, Bejarano received a full refund for the mattress from Big Lots, where it was purchased. The company did not respond to 3 On Your Side's questions about the product.